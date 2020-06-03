Anti-locust operation carried out over 543,036 hectares area: NLCC

The anti-locust operations have been carried out in 5,430 square kilometers approximately 543,036 hectares area in order to eradicate the pests and to save agriculture land, fruit and vegetables farms as well from its negative impacts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :The anti-locust operations have been carried out in 5,430 square kilometers approximately 543,036 hectares area in order to eradicate the pests and to save agriculture land, fruit and vegetables farms as well from its negative impacts.

More than 1,135 joint teams were taking part in the anti-locusts operation in 53 districts of the country.

According to details released by the National Locust Control Center(NLCC) on Wednesday, joint teams of the Ministry of National food Security, provincial departments of agriculture and Pakistan Army were conducting a comprehensive survey and control operation against locusts in different districts of the country.

So far 238399 square kilometers approximately 24 million hectares have been surveyed, Meanwhile, control operations have been carried out in an area of 5,430 square kilometers (approximately 543036 hectares).

During last 24 hours, 108,305 hectare area has been surveyed in Punjab province and locust infestation was confirmed in two districts including Mianwali and DG Khan.

More than 2,227 people and more than 279 vehicles took part in the operation. So far 8,140,966 hectare area has been surveyed and 174,082 hectare area has been operated in districts across the province.

In last 24 hours, 83,940 hectare area has been surveyed in Sindh province and the presence of locusts in 8 districts has been confirmed.

In Sindh, operation involved 35 teams of 387 people (including Pakistan Army) and more than 64 vehicles.

So far 3,126,604 hectare area has been surveyed and 38,672 hectare area has been operated across the province.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 78,622 hectare area has been surveyed in last 24 hours and locust infestation was confirmed in 10 districts including DI Khan, Tank, South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Lakki Marwat, Karak, Karam, Orakzai and Khyber.

So far 341,3926 hectare area has been surveyed and 42,336 hecter area has been operated in the province.

In the last 24 hours,152,220 hectare has been surveyed in Balochistan and 33 districts like Khuzdar, Awaran, Noshki, Chaghi, Gwadar, Lasbela, Ketch, Panjgur, Kharan, Washik, Quetta, Barkhan, Dera Bugti, Daki, Harnai, Location of locust hearts in Jaffarabad, Jhal Magsi, Bolan, Kalat, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Kohlu, Loralai, Mastung, Musa Khel, Naseerabad, Pishin, Sibi, Sarab, Sohbatpur, Zhob and Ziarat.

More than 1,204 people and more than 105 vehicles took part in the operation. So far 9,207,939 hectare area has been surveyed and 2,879,624 hectare area has been operated in the province.

In addition to aerial spraying with the help of airplanes and helicopters, non-conventional methods are also being used for effective control of locust during control operations.

Farmers can contact National Locust Control Center numbers for locust presence and for more information and guidance.

The contact numbers are 051-9274980-2 UAN 051-111222999 mobile 03205800120-4.