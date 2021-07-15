APCPLA issues election schedule

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The All Pakistan Cotton Power Looms Association (APCPLA) released an election schedule for 2021-22 here on Thursday.

According to the schedule, the voters list will be displayed on July 16 while objections on it would be received till July 24.

The final list will be displaced on August 20 while date of filing nomination papers is August 24.

The final list of candidates will be displayed on September 18 and polling for the executivecommittee will be held on September 21.

The elections for president and general secretary will be held on September 27.