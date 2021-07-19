APFMA agrees to launch joint movement against restrictions on free mobility of wheat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :The Central Committee of All Pakistan Flour Mills Association (APFMA) on Monday decided to launch a joint movement against restrictions on free mobility of wheat in the country.

The meeting was chaired by Badarud Din Kakar held in Nathiagali, attended by chairmen Flour Mills Associations (FMA) of the four provinces.

The meeting discussed the overall situation of wheat in the country and expressed concern over the sale of flour at the government rate in the wake of an increase in wheat prices.

Badarud Din Kakar asked the chairmen of FMAs of the provinces to present their suggestions for future strategy after having detailed consultations.

The meeting agreed to support free mobility of wheat in the country and justified rates of wheat and flour.

The meeting was attended by Chairman KP FMA Naeem B utt, Chairman Punjab Asif Raza, Chairman Sindh Haji Yousaf Ali, Chairman Balochistan Abdul Wahid Warraich and owners of AFMA.