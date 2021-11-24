UrduPoint.com

Applications Invited For Canola Competition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 04:35 PM

Applications invited for canola competition

The agriculture department has invited applications from canola growers by December 10, 2021 for production competition under Prime Minister's Agriculture Emergency Programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :The agriculture department has invited applications from canola growers by December 10, 2021 for production competition under Prime Minister's Agriculture Emergency Programme.

A spokesman for the agriculture (extension) department said on Wednesday the growers who cultivated canola crops over 3 acres or more land were eligible to apply for competition in Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Bahawalgagar, Bahawalpur, Kasur, Khanewal, Lodhran, Mianwali, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Okara and Vehari.

"The application forms are available in the office of Deputy Director Agriculture Office or the same can be downloaded from the website www.agripunjab.gov.pk whereas its photocopy can also be used", he said.

After balloting, farmers would be awarded cash prizes. More information in this regard could beobtained from nearest agriculture office, he added.

Related Topics

Multan Faisalabad Prime Minister Agriculture Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Bahawalpur Same Khanewal Lodhran Mianwali Muzaffargarh Toba Tek Singh Vehari December From

Recent Stories

Hub71, Stripe partner to accelerate seamless payme ..

Hub71, Stripe partner to accelerate seamless payments for tech startups

6 minutes ago
 Russian-Serbian Contract on Belgrade's Railway Net ..

Russian-Serbian Contract on Belgrade's Railway Network Almost Ready - Trade Repr ..

42 seconds ago
 Lebanese Court to Evaluate Russian Satellite Image ..

Lebanese Court to Evaluate Russian Satellite Images of Beirut Port - Foreign Min ..

43 seconds ago
 95 pc Pakistanis believe switching to alternatives ..

95 pc Pakistanis believe switching to alternatives can help quit cigarettes

6 minutes ago
 Lebanon Believes Its Time for Syrian Refugees to R ..

Lebanon Believes Its Time for Syrian Refugees to Return Home - Bouhabib

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan Post has become a profitable organization ..

Pakistan Post has become a profitable organization: Murad Saeed

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.