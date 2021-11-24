Applications invited for canola competition

(@FahadShabbir)

The agriculture department has invited applications from canola growers by December 10, 2021 for production competition under Prime Minister's Agriculture Emergency Programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :The agriculture department has invited applications from canola growers by December 10, 2021 for production competition under Prime Minister's Agriculture Emergency Programme.

A spokesman for the agriculture (extension) department said on Wednesday the growers who cultivated canola crops over 3 acres or more land were eligible to apply for competition in Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Bahawalgagar, Bahawalpur, Kasur, Khanewal, Lodhran, Mianwali, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Okara and Vehari.

"The application forms are available in the office of Deputy Director Agriculture Office or the same can be downloaded from the website www.agripunjab.gov.pk whereas its photocopy can also be used", he said.

After balloting, farmers would be awarded cash prizes. More information in this regard could beobtained from nearest agriculture office, he added.