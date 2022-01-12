Applications invited for canola competition

The agriculture department has invited applications from canola growers up to January 20 for production competition under the Prime Minister's Agriculture Emergency Programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :The agriculture department has invited applications from canola growers up to January 20 for production competition under the Prime Minister's Agriculture Emergency Programme.

Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension) Department Khalid Iqbal told APP that the registered growers who cultivated canola crops over 3 acres or more land were eligible to apply for competition in Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Bahawal Nagar, Bahawal Pur, Kasur, Khanewal, Lodhran, Mianwali, Multan, Muzaffar Garh, Okara and Vehari.

"The application forms are available in the office of Deputy Director Agriculture Office or it can be downloaded from the website www.agripunjab.gov.pk whereas its photocopy canalso be acceptable", he said. After balloting, farmers would be awarded cash prizes, headded.