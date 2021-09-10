UrduPoint.com

Applications Invited For Canola Cultivation On Experimental Plots

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 05:25 PM

Applications invited for canola cultivation on experimental plots

The Agriculture Department has invited applications from farmers for cultivation of canola crop on experimental plots

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :The Agriculture Department has invited applications from farmers for cultivation of canola crop on experimental plots.

A spokesman for the department said on Friday that farmers having at least 12 acres of land were eligible to apply for the project. Applicants will be bound to cultivate canola crops over at least three acres of land, while three experimental plots of canola crop would be selected for competition.

He said that the Agriculture Department will pay Rs 15,000 to grower for one acre of experimental canola plot. The applications in that regard would be received till Sept 15 in Faisalabad, Jhang, Kasur, Khanewal, Lodhran, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Muzaffargarh, Okara, Sargodha, Toba Tek Singh and Vehari.

The application forms are available free of cost at the offices of Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension) and Agriculture Officer (Extension) while the same can also be downloaded from the website www.agripunjab.gov.pk. Photocopy of the form can also be used and balloting of the applications will be held on Sept 28, 2021. More information in this regard can be obtained from nearest agriculture office during working hours, he added.

Related Topics

Multan Faisalabad Agriculture Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Bahawalpur Same Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Khanewal Lodhran Mianwali Muzaffargarh Toba Tek Singh Vehari From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Rupee hit historic low against dollar as trade wee ..

Rupee hit historic low against dollar as trade week closes

6 minutes ago
 Kareena gives befitting response to online trollin ..

Kareena gives befitting response to online trolling over naming their sons as Ta ..

17 minutes ago
 Work on small dams in final stages to overcome wat ..

Work on small dams in final stages to overcome water shortage in NW

4 minutes ago
 Cambodia's COVID-19 death toll tops 2,000 with 20 ..

Cambodia's COVID-19 death toll tops 2,000 with 20 new fatalities

4 minutes ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower Friday

4 minutes ago
 Afridi writes to Antonio Guterres, calls for UN pr ..

Afridi writes to Antonio Guterres, calls for UN probe into 'custodial killing' o ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.