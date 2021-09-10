Applications invited for canola cultivation on experimental plots

The Agriculture Department has invited applications from farmers for cultivation of canola crop on experimental plots

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :The Agriculture Department has invited applications from farmers for cultivation of canola crop on experimental plots.

A spokesman for the department said on Friday that farmers having at least 12 acres of land were eligible to apply for the project. Applicants will be bound to cultivate canola crops over at least three acres of land, while three experimental plots of canola crop would be selected for competition.

He said that the Agriculture Department will pay Rs 15,000 to grower for one acre of experimental canola plot. The applications in that regard would be received till Sept 15 in Faisalabad, Jhang, Kasur, Khanewal, Lodhran, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Muzaffargarh, Okara, Sargodha, Toba Tek Singh and Vehari.

The application forms are available free of cost at the offices of Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension) and Agriculture Officer (Extension) while the same can also be downloaded from the website www.agripunjab.gov.pk. Photocopy of the form can also be used and balloting of the applications will be held on Sept 28, 2021. More information in this regard can be obtained from nearest agriculture office during working hours, he added.