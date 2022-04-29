Applications invited for competition of experimental rice plots

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :The Agriculture Department has invited applications from growers for competition of experimental plots of rice crops up to May 16, 2022 in order to increase rice production in the country.

A spokesman for Agriculture Department said on Friday that farmers of Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal, Hafizabad, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Okara and Bahawal Nagar were eligible to apply for competition of experimental plots if they had at least one acre of rice crop in addition to having easy road access to their land.

He said that application forms were available in the offices of Divisional Director Agriculture (Extension), Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension), Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension) and Agriculture Officer (Extension) while the same could be downloaded from the website www.

agripunjab.gov.pk and its photocopy was also acceptable.

The Punjab government would provide expenditure cost of Rs.30,000 per acre to the rice grower and balloting of applications would be held at union council level to award prizes to the position holders. More information in this regard could be obtained from nearest agriculture office, he added.