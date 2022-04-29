UrduPoint.com

Applications Invited For Competition Of Experimental Rice Plots

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Applications invited for competition of experimental rice plots

The Agriculture Department has invited applications from growers for competition of experimental plots of rice crops up to May 16, 2022 in order to increase rice production in the country

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :The Agriculture Department has invited applications from growers for competition of experimental plots of rice crops up to May 16, 2022 in order to increase rice production in the country.

A spokesman for Agriculture Department said on Friday that farmers of Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal, Hafizabad, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Okara and Bahawal Nagar were eligible to apply for competition of experimental plots if they had at least one acre of rice crop in addition to having easy road access to their land.

He said that application forms were available in the offices of Divisional Director Agriculture (Extension), Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension), Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension) and Agriculture Officer (Extension) while the same could be downloaded from the website www.

agripunjab.gov.pk and its photocopy was also acceptable.

The Punjab government would provide expenditure cost of Rs.30,000 per acre to the rice grower and balloting of applications would be held at union council level to award prizes to the position holders. More information in this regard could be obtained from nearest agriculture office, he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Government Of Punjab Agriculture Road Gujrat Chiniot Kasur Okara Jhang Gujranwala Same Sialkot Sheikhupura Hafizabad Mandi Bahauddin Narowal Nankana Sahib May From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Ration packs distributed among needy families

Ration packs distributed among needy families

7 minutes ago
 Laal Singh Chaddha's first song released

Laal Singh Chaddha's first song released

11 minutes ago
 DC stresses for coordinated efforts to eradicate p ..

DC stresses for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio from society

7 minutes ago
 CS for foolproof security on Eid ul Fitr

CS for foolproof security on Eid ul Fitr

8 minutes ago
 Greek Air Force Violated Turkish Airspace 30 Times ..

Greek Air Force Violated Turkish Airspace 30 Times in Three Days - Reports

8 minutes ago
 RPO orders tight security on Eid

RPO orders tight security on Eid

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.