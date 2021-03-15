UrduPoint.com
Applications Invited For Renewal Of Pesticide Licenses

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 12:42 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Agriculture Pest Warning & Quality Control of Pesticide Department has invited applications from pesticide dealers for renewal of their pesticide licenses.

According to Assistant Director Pest Warning Ch Asrar Arshad, the applications will be received up to March 29 while training of pesticide dealers will commence from April 01.

The pesticide dealers would have to pay training Rs. 3300/- fee for renewal of license and Rs. 6600/- for new license at the office of Assistant Director Pest Warning and Quality Control, Plant Pathological Research Institute (PPRI) of Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) Faisalabad by March 29, he added.

