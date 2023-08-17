Open Menu

Applications Invited For Sept Cultivation Of Sugarcane

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2023 | 09:27 PM

The Department of Agriculture Extension has invited applications from farmers for September cultivation, mixed cultivation and chip-bud-technology cultivation of sugarcane

According to official sources, the government of Punjab will give Rs 5,000 subsidy for one acre of sugarcane cultivation; however, the applicant must get registered with the Department of Agriculture.

Deputy Director of Agriculture Extension Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood said that interested farmers should contact the tehsil office of the department.

The applications will be received at the office of the Extra Assistant Director of Agriculture (Extension) at the tehsil level.

The application forms can be obtained free of charge from the local office of the Agriculture Department. The last date of receipt of the applications is September 4.

