Applications invited for wheat production competition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The agriculture department has invited applications from growers for wheat production competition 2020-21 under National Plan of Increase Wheat Production

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The agriculture department has invited applications from growers for wheat production competition 2020-21 under National Plan of Increase Wheat Production.

Deputy Director Research Information Unit Faisalabad Asif Ali said on Monday the agriculture was backbone of national economy, therefore, the government was striving hard to increase agriculture productivity in the country.

For this purpose, the government has allocated Rs 12.54 billion under PM Agriculture Emergency Porgramme so that agriculture appliances and other inputs could be provided to farmers at cheaper and subsidized rates.

In this connection, the provincial agriculture department has invited applications from wheat growers who have agriculture land of 5 acres or more, for wheat production competition 2021, he added.

He said that both male and female farmers were eligible for applying while tenants could also submit applications for wheat production competition getting their applications verified from Tehsil committee.

The applications forms can be downloaded from website www.agripunjab.gov.pk or the same could be obtained from the offices of Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension) and Agriculture Officer (Extension) free of cost during office timings. Photo copies of these forms will also be acceptable.

Farmers should submit their applications up to January 30 and after competition, lucrative and preciousprizes would be awarded to them, he added.