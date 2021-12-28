Applications invited for wheat production competition 2022

The Agriculture Department has invited applications from farmers for wheat production competition 2022 under Prime Minister's Agri Emergency Programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :The Agriculture Department has invited applications from farmers for wheat production competition 2022 under Prime Minister's Agri Emergency Programme.

A spokesman for the department said on Tuesday that male and female farmers having minimum five acres irrigated land were eligible for wheat competition.

The farmers having land jointly (Mushtaraka Khata) and tenants can also apply for competition after verification of documents from Tehsil Committee.

The applications will be received from up to January 30, 2022 and the application forms are available in the office of Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension) and Agriculture Officers. Photocopy of the form will also be acceptable, he added.