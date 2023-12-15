Applications invited for wheat production competition

The Department of Agriculture Punjab has invited applications from farmers for wheat production competition 2023-24, under the national project to increase wheat production

Director Agriculture Chaudhry Shahid Hussain said that the last date for receiving applications was January 31, 2024 and farmers, who would win the competition, would be given heavy cash prizes.

He said that the application forms could be obtained free of charge from the offices of the Department of Agriculture Extension or downloaded from the website www.agripunjab.gov.pk.