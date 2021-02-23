UrduPoint.com
Approved Moong Varieties Should Be Cultivated

Tue 23rd February 2021

Approved Moong varieties should be cultivated

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :The agriculture experts advised growers to cultivate approved Moong varieties in March to gain the maximum yield.

A spokesman for the Agriculture Department on Tuesday said Moong beans were used after cooking, roasting, sprouting and milling.

These seeds are used for making soups, curries, noodles, bread and sweets as these seeds are a rich source of potassium, magnesium and fibers.

He said that March was the best suitable time for cultivation of Baharia Moong crop. Therefore, growers should start Moong cultivation with the advent of March and complete it within the month by using approved varieties, including NIAB Moong-2006, NIAB Moong-2011, Azri Moong-2006, NIAB Moong-2016, Bahawalpur Moong-2017, Azri Moong-2018, Azri Moong-2021 and NIAB Moong-2021, etc.

