Areas of South Punjab monitored for locust attack: Secretary Agriculture

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Special monitoring teams have been constituted for locust invasion in Southern Punjab and Punjab Government is in coordination with all the concerned departments in order to tackle any emergency in this regard. This was told by Secretary Agriculture Punjab Wasif Khurshid in a meeting with Commissioner Bahawalpur Nayyar Iqbal at latter's office here today.

He said that steps have been taken for the purchase of pesticides for locust control and areas of Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan are being monitored fro locust attack. He said that airplanes of the Federal Plant Protection Department would also be available in case of emergency. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed was also present at the occasion.

Later, Secretary Agriculture visited cotton fields to examine the situation of the locust attack.