Around 1300 Birds Distributed Under PM's 'Backyard Poultry Initiative'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 05:16 PM

Around 1300 birds distributed under PM's 'Backyard Poultry Initiative'

:The federal capital administration has distributed around 1300 birds among the beneficiaries of rural areas, especially belonging to low income, under the Prime Minister 'Backyard Poultry Initiative'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020) :The Federal capital administration has distributed around 1300 birds among the beneficiaries of rural areas, especially belonging to low income, under the Prime Minister 'Backyard Poultry Initiative'.

The project was designed to provide five million pre-vaccinated high laying birds throughout the country including Islamabad Capital Territory, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, to address the issues of malnutrition.

Around 5 million vaccinated chickens would be distributed at subsidised rates across the country and would be accessible to all and sundry.

Talking to APP, Deputy Director Agriculture and Extension Services Ghufran Shehzad said Rs 7.543 million have been allocated in the federal capital for the current fiscal year, under which 18000 birds would be distributed among the people by the end of this year.

He hoped that the department would complete half of its target up to December, 2020 while rest of it would be completed in 3rd quarter till March next year.

"A 90 day bird was given to each beneficiary which would start production after one month," he added.

To a query, he said total cost per unit is Rs 1675 and their 70 percent which is Rs 1172 per unit will be deposited by the concerned person while rest of the amount borne by the federal government. One unit comprised of six poultry birds (5 female and one male).

He said the backyard poultry was a successful internationally tested programme that could prove vital for our women especially those residing in villages. The initiative will strengthen them physically and economically, he said.

Ghufran said the focus of this initiative was to bring the rural population out of poverty and we are grateful to the prime minister, who attached great importance to address the issue of malnutrition.

"This programme is one of the steps for the provision of animal protein and other food nutrients to under nourished population," he said.

According to the National Nutrition Survey 2018-19, 40pc children up to five years of age in Pakistan have different physical and mental health issues, and according to the survey conducted by Unicef, Pakistan ranks third in this menace.

More Stories From Agriculture

