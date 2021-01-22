Arrangements completed to start tree plantation drive in February

The Forest Department Faisalabad has completed arrangements to launch a spring tree plantation campaign in February and government and semi-government departments will plant 2,181,033 saplings in the driv

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :The Forest Department Faisalabad has completed arrangements to launch a spring tree plantation campaign in February and government and semi-government departments will plant 2,181,033 saplings in the drive.

This was stated by Divisional Forest Officer Wajeehud Din while talking to APP on Friday.

He said 1,160,980 eco-friendly plants had been prepared in small plastic bags in 10 nurseriesin the district. Similarly, in Toba Tek Singh district at present 10 nurseries had prepared1,020,053 saplings of different types, he added.