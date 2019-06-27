UrduPoint.com
Arrangements Vital To Drain Out Rainwater From Fields

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 08:07 PM

Arrangements vital to drain out rainwater from fields

Farmers have been advised to make proper arrangements to drain out rainwater from cotton fields

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Farmers have been advised to make proper arrangements to drain out rainwater from cotton fields.

A spokesman for the Punjab Agriculture Department said on Thursday that if unnecessary rainwater is not drained out of the cotton fields for more than 48 hours, plants start dying.

He suggested the growers to avoid irrigating the field if there was a possibility of rain and must carry out pest scouting twice a week.

The spokesman said that growers should not spray same poisons repeatedly on the crop.

