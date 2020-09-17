Artificial Insemination theater established at NARC

Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) has established Laproscopic Artificial Insemination (AI) theater in order to meet the needs of meat and milk production of country by rapid increase in the production of livestock

The laproscopic artificial insemination theater has been established in National Agricultural Research Center(NARC) in collaboration with Turkey, said a press release.

In this regard, a one-day Pak-Turk workshop on introduction to laproscopic artificial insemination in sheep and goat breeds was held at NARC in collaboration with Turkey to introduce the technology at farm level.

Addressing the participants Dr Muhammad Azeem Khan Chairman PARC said that artificial insemination allows the off-season highly productive breeding in animals.

He said this innovation could help to meet the needs of meat and milk production of country by rapid increase in the production of livestock .

PARC has already achieved success in production of local as well as, exotic animal breeds through using AI technique and now aiming at extending it to laproscopic AI technique, which is significant for small ruminants like beetal goats, he added.

He further informed that Pakistan was blessed with rich natural biodiversity 15 breeds of cow, nearly 30 sheep and 5 goat breeds are available in Pakistan, whereas Livestock contributes 61% in GDP,and was an essential part of agriculture.

However due to the lack of high technological scientific research in livestock sector, we are still unable to obtain required amount of production level therefore, he added.

He said that the animal scientist of PARC should lead to uplift the sector through advance, in-depth research in the sector.

Dr Zia ul Hassan, Member Incharge Animal Science Division also highlighted the need of patronizing the farmers, semen sexing embryo transfer and cloning to propagate, conserve the elite indigenous animals.

He urged the need for organizing conference meeting at national levels on breeding technologies, cryopreservation, inhibin immunization in beetle goats, modification of existing AI gadgets in livestock research in order to enhance the production.

Dr Sayed Murtaza Hassan Andrabi, Director ASI NARC while presenting the progress in AI research told, designing of cradle for LAI in goat and application for cradle patent has been lodged at IPO office.

We focus on increase in mutual turnover of agriculture goods and we have animal breeds that could produce maximum milk whereas, Pakistan is among big producers of dairy milk, he added.

Director General NARC, Engineer Shamim-ul-Sibtain Shah told that the workshop was attended by the senior officials of livestock departments of Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.