Authorities requested to stop irrigation water supplies from Khanpur dam

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Authorities concerned of Khanpur dam have been requested to stop irrigation water supplies from Khanpur dam and the water supply for twin cities (Rawalpindi and Islamabad) should be given priority.

According to a Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) spokesman, it has been noticed that the monsoon season has almost ended however, the water level of Khanpur Reservoir is nearly 1938 feet which is much less than its maximum conservation level of 1982 feet.

A similar, sort of situation also persists at the Simly Dam Reservoir wherein the presently available storage is expected to last within the next 48 days even with a 50 percent curtailed supply.

The current situation warrants that the supplies from Khanpur Dam Reservoir for the Municipal Water Supply for Islamabad and Rawalpindi should be given priority and supplies for irrigation purposes should be stopped forthwith in the light of relevant provisions of the Water at Apportionment Accord-1991 and National Water Policy-2018.

He informed that Capital Development Authority (CDA) had written a letter to the Executive Engineer/In-charge Khanpur Dam project, Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), District Haripur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to take immediate action in this regard otherwise; there would be no water from Khanpur Dam Reservoir for all beneficiaries especially for Municipal Water Supplies of Islamabad and Rawalpindi after about two months.

Meanwhile, Managing Director (MD) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Raja Shoukat Mehmood urged the citizens to use water judiciously as the agency may face water shortage due to short supply of water from dams.

He directed the officers concerned to make all possible arrangements to ensure water supply in affected areas utilizing all available resources.

He said, most affected areas of the city would be Pirwadhai, Dhoke Hassu, Dhoke Matkal, Shamsabad, Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, and some areas of Khayaban-e-Sir Syed.

He informed that the underground water table in most of these areas had also dropped due to which, normal water supply from the tube wells could not be ensured.

He appealed to the citizens to conserve water and avoid injudicious use of water. The toll-free number of WASA 1334 could be used to give information about damaged water supply pipelines, he added.

"Minor things like fixing a leaking toilet flush, a tap, or a pipeline could save millions of gallons of clean water daily," he said.

On a larger scale, car wash and horticulture nurseries should use recycled water, the MD added.

While water utility services were making efforts to provide clean drinking water, it was also the duty of consumers to use water carefully, he said.

