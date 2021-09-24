Availability of urea fertilizer to farmers is core priority of govt: Khusro

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar on Friday stated that well-timed availability of urea fertilizer to farmers is core priority of incumbent government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar on Friday stated that well-timed availability of urea fertilizer to farmers is core priority of incumbent government.

The Minister urged representatives of fertilizer industry to enhance the urea output to meet the farmer's appetite for fertilizers in rabi sowing season, said a press release issued by Ministry of Industries and Production here.

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar chaired the fertilizer review meeting.

The meeting was attended by representatives of fertilizer industry, officials of Petroleum Division, Finance Division and Ministry of National food Security and Research.

The meeting discussed the urea supply and demand position for rabi crops and availability of gas to fertilizer plants as feedstock in coming winter season.

The chair was informed that ECC had already approved the operation of SNGPL based fertilizer plants to meet estimated domestic demand of urea 3.2 MMT for rabi season 2021-22.

Meanwhile the minster said that the government is closely monitoring the production and distribution of fertilizers to ensure soil nutrients are made available to farmers during upcoming rabi season at affordable prices.

Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar also directed the concerned division to address operational constraints for uninterrupted supply of gas to achieve required urea and other fertilizer domestic production to ensure availability of fertilizer for farmers across the country.