Avoid hoeing by tractor when cotton plant height is 3ft or above

The Farmers Advisory Committee (FAC) met here Friday for its sixth meeting and prepared a set of guidelines which they want farmers to follow during the next fortnight till July 31

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :The Farmers Advisory Committee (FAC) met here Friday for its sixth meeting and prepared a set of guidelines which they want farmers to follow during the next fortnight till July 31.

FAC advised farmers to avoid hoeing by tractor if the plant height is more than three feet to avoid breakage of plants and instead use such tools that do not hurt plants.

They advised light irrigation keeping in view the monsoon rains and laid stress on removing weeds at all cost.

The FAC said that recent rains could cause raise in plant height and advised farmers not to use Nitrogenous fertilizers in abundance.

At flower stage, farmers should apply spray of 200 grams potassium nitrate, 300 grams magnesium sulphate, 250 gram zinc sulphate and 250 gm boric acid in 100-120 litre of water.

Farmers should also apply micronutrient recommended by officials for higher number of fruit and their growth.

Farmers should not let water accumulated in the field to avoid complications/diseases.

Pest scouting should be done twice a week and they should keep an eye on sucking pests, bollworms and other pests.

Farmers should apply pesticides after consulting experts when incidence of pests or boll worms reaches or crosses economic threshold limit (ETL).

