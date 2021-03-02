UrduPoint.com
Awareness Starts Against Attack Of Gulabi Sundi On Cotton Crops

Tue 02nd March 2021

Awareness starts against attack of Gulabi Sundi on cotton crops

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :The agriculture department started creating awareness among farmers about attack of Gulabi Sundi (pink bollworm) in cotton crops.

A spokesman for the agriculture department on Tuesday said pink bollworm went in winter nap during November and December and its eggs remained present on cotton seeds, branches and dried leafs in farms and ginning factories.

When they get sufficient temperature after winter, they again become active.

He said growers should act upon advices of agriculture experts and avoid from cultivating cotton crops before April 1 to save it from attack of pink bollworm.

The agriculture department started training of cotton growers and the field staff was regularlyvisiting villages and arranging training sessions for growers and this process wouldcontinue till end of March, he added.

