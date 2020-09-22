Awareness starts against attack of insects on cotton crops

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :The agriculture department has started creating awareness among farmers about attack of Gulabi Sundi (pink bollworm) and Sufed Makhi (white fly) on cotton crops. A spokesman for the agriculture department on Tuesday said Gulabi Sundi and Sufed Makhi were very dangerous insects for cotton crop, therefore, farmers should take appropriate measures for their control.� He said Gulabi Sundi and Sufed Makhi very actively attacked on cotton crops during October and November, therefore, growers should conduct pest scouting of their crops twice a week to save crops from colossal loss.

� He said after November the pink bollworm went in winter and severity in its attack decreased but its eggs remained present on cotton seeds, branches and dried leaves in farms and ginning factories.

When they got sufficient temperature after winter, they again became active, �he said and addedthe agriculture experts were available for guidance and help for farmers.