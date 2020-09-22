UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Awareness Starts Against Attack Of Insects On Cotton Crops

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 04:51 PM

Awareness starts against attack of insects on cotton crops

The agriculture department has started creating awareness among farmers about attack of Gulabi Sundi (pink bollworm) and Sufed Makhi (white fly) on cotton crops

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :The agriculture department has started creating awareness among farmers about attack of Gulabi Sundi (pink bollworm) and Sufed Makhi (white fly) on cotton crops. A spokesman for the agriculture department on Tuesday said Gulabi Sundi and Sufed Makhi were very dangerous insects for cotton crop, therefore, farmers should take appropriate measures for their control.� He said Gulabi Sundi and Sufed Makhi very actively attacked on cotton crops during October and November, therefore, growers should conduct pest scouting of their crops twice a week to save crops from colossal loss.

� He said after November the pink bollworm went in winter and severity in its attack decreased but its eggs remained present on cotton seeds, branches and dried leaves in farms and ginning factories.

When they got sufficient temperature after winter, they again became active, �he said and addedthe agriculture experts were available for guidance and help for farmers.

Related Topics

Attack Agriculture October November Cotton From

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat stuns fans by sharing her picture wi ..

3 minutes ago

UK Labour leader sets battle lines against 'incomp ..

2 minutes ago

20 shopkeepers challaned over encroachments

4 minutes ago

Australia birth rate set to fall amid corona-virus ..

4 minutes ago

Educational institutions will be opened gradually, ..

28 minutes ago

AGP recovers Rs5.655 bln in first two months of cu ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.