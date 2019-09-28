UrduPoint.com
Awareness Starts Against Attack Of Insects On Cotton Crops In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 05:04 PM

Awareness starts against attack of insects on cotton crops in Faisalabad

The agriculture department has started creating an awareness among farmers about attack of Gulabi Sundi (pink bollworm) and Wufed Makhi (whitefly) on cotton crops

A spokesman for the agriculture department told APP on Saturday that Gulabi Sundi and Sufed Makhi were very dangerous insects for cotton crop, therefore, farmers should take appropriate measures for their control.

He said growers should conduct pest scouting of their crops twice in a week to save crops from colossal loss.

He said that after November the pink bollworm (Gulabi Sundi) went in winter and severity in its attack decreased but its eggs remain present on cotton seeds, branches and dried leafs in farms and ginning factories. When they get sufficient temperature after winter, they again become active.

