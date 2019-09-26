Azeem Khan new Pakistan Agricultural Research Council head

(@imziishan)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th September, 2019) Dr. Muhammad Azeem Khan has been appointed as Chairman, Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC),.Establishment Division has issued notification to this effect .Newly appointed Chairman PARC Dr.

Azeem Khan distinguished himself as a thorough professional, a diligent and hardworking agri. scientist, having a firm grip on Agri. Research & administrative affairs.Dr. Muhammad Azeem Khan was serving as Member Planning Commission.

In his professional career, he had worked as Director General, National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC) and since taking over the charge as DG, NARC, he played a leading role in various ways to boost NARC.

Under his Administrative control, the NARC earned a name and is engaged in modern research technologies and problem-oriented research objectives in the field of Agricultural Research & Development.

Dr. Azeem also remained Dean / Rector of Pakistan Institute of Advanced Studies in Agriculture (PARC-PIASA) and also a member of High Level Panel of Experts (HLPE) Steering Committee of FAO since 2015 to-date.

As a research manager, Dr. Muhammad Azeem Khan's main responsibility lies in the interaction with policy makers, international centers and development partners for planning R&D activities in high priority areas.