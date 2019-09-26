UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Azeem Khan New Pakistan Agricultural Research Council Head

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 08:32 PM

Azeem Khan new Pakistan Agricultural Research Council head

Dr. Muhammad Azeem Khan has been appointed as Chairman, Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC),.Establishment Division has issued notification to this effect

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th September, 2019) Dr. Muhammad Azeem Khan has been appointed as Chairman, Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC),.Establishment Division has issued notification to this effect .Newly appointed Chairman PARC Dr.

Azeem Khan distinguished himself as a thorough professional, a diligent and hardworking agri. scientist, having a firm grip on Agri. Research & administrative affairs.Dr. Muhammad Azeem Khan was serving as Member Planning Commission.

In his professional career, he had worked as Director General, National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC) and since taking over the charge as DG, NARC, he played a leading role in various ways to boost NARC.

Under his Administrative control, the NARC earned a name and is engaged in modern research technologies and problem-oriented research objectives in the field of Agricultural Research & Development.

Dr. Azeem also remained Dean / Rector of Pakistan Institute of Advanced Studies in Agriculture (PARC-PIASA) and also a member of High Level Panel of Experts (HLPE) Steering Committee of FAO since 2015 to-date.

As a research manager, Dr. Muhammad Azeem Khan's main responsibility lies in the interaction with policy makers, international centers and development partners for planning R&D activities in high priority areas.

Related Topics

Pakistan Agriculture Agri 2015

Recent Stories

‘Creating Career Development Opportunities For W ..

3 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Khalaf Al Otaiba

36 minutes ago

Sidra’s unbeaten century help PCB Blasters clinc ..

43 minutes ago

MoHAP raises awareness on Alzheimer&#039;s

51 minutes ago

Broadcast plans, commentary panel announced for Pa ..

54 minutes ago

Tunisia to Hold Presidential Runoff on October 13 ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.