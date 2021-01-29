UrduPoint.com
Baharia Sunflower Cultivation Should Be Completed By Mid February

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 04:41 PM

Baharia sunflower cultivation should be completed by mid February

The agriculture experts advised the farmers to start baharia sunflower cultivation immediately and complete it by mid of February to get bumper crop

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The agriculture experts advised the farmers to start baharia sunflower cultivation immediately and complete it by mid of February to get bumper crop.

A spokesman of the agriculture department said here on Friday that January to mid February was best suitable time for Baharia cultivation of sunflower and the growers should immediately start sunflower cultivation and complete it by mid of February as late sowing can not only damage quality of the grain but it also cause loss in production.

He said that the growers should cultivate approved sunflower varieties like Hi-sun-33, Hi-sun-39, Agora-4, NK-278, FH-331, DK-4040, G-101 and 64-A-93 because these varieties are not only disease resistant but also give bumper yield.

He said that sunflower was an important edible oil producing crop which could help Pakistan to trim its import bill of edible oil. The crop takes 130 days only for its maturity with comparatively less cost and high dividend. The government decided to promote sunflower cultivation by helping and facilitating the farmers of oil crops, he said.

More Stories From Agriculture

