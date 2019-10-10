Balochistan govt to initiate modernization of agriculture

The Balochistan government has initiated radical steps to modernize dilapidated agriculture sector of the province and to introduce latest equipment and techniques to cope with the drought areas of the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :The Balochistan government has initiated radical steps to modernize dilapidated agriculture sector of the province and to introduce latest equipment and techniques to cope with the drought areas of the province.

The province has huge potential in the agro sector but water scarcity and prolonged drought had badly destroyed the agriculture of the province, said spokesperson of Balochistan government, Liaquat Shahwani on Thursday.

The Balochistan government, he said was taking initiatives to resolve issues in agriculture sector in the province on priority basis. Shahwani said that agriculture is the backbone of country's economy and it provides 50 percent employment opportunities to the country's workforce.

He said the incumbent provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has been working to increase agricultural output by devising out of the box and effective solutions. Shahwani said that with the installation of innovative technology on each acre would help increase production.

The provincial government is seriously considering this option and taking requisite steps in this regard, he added.

Under this initiative, in the first phase, proper training on latest parameters would be imparted to Agriculture Department officers at divisional headquarters. In the second phase, these trained officers would train and support the farmers to shift their agriculture practices on modern methods of farming, he added.

"Water shortage is the most serious problem in Balochistan as the province is not getting its due share of water," he said adding that the government would resolve the issue soon to ensure provision of water to the sector.

Increasing agriculture production and controlling water shortage would bring prosperity in the province and a new era of development will start in the province, Shahwani said.

In order to improve underground water level, he said the government is working to construct more dams in the province and that will help to meet the water shortage.