UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan To Hold Livestock Expo On Friday

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 hours ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 10:10 AM

Balochistan to hold Livestock Expo on Friday

Balochistan government is all set to hold a 3-day livestock Expo in Quetta to increase animals farming, meat productivity to boost economy of the province, said Balochistan Livestock and Dairy Development Director General (DG), Dr. Ghulam Hussain Jaffar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Balochistan government is all set to hold a 3-day livestock Expo in Quetta to increase animals farming, meat productivity to boost economy of the province, said Balochistan Livestock and Dairy Development Director General (DG), Dr. Ghulam Hussain Jaffar.

Talking to APP on Thursday, he said that first time the provincial government is organizing a Livestock Expo to help improving standard of marketing of huge livestock sector, having potential to change the lot of the farmers.

He said that many delegates and businessmen from various country would be participating in the Balochistan Livestock Expo 2019.

He said the main intention of the livestock Expo was to encourage the brokers and facilitate the livestock keepers directly. Lack of proper marketing of livestock and dairy development was the main issue and for this purpose, the department has also approved a project to establish livestock markets across the province.

He said the main aim of Expo was to increase livestock production in Balochistan and boost the vital sector with the cooperation of private sector.

Expressing best wishes for the livestock sector, he said that the province has the potential to export domestic animals to gulf countries to earn precious foreign exchange.

Replying to a question, he said Balochistan is environmentally different from other provinces of the country and businessmen are being encouraged to promote livestock farming in the province.

He said the government is formulating long term policies to increase dairy and meat production.

In this regard, the provincial government would also enhance cooperation with private sector, he added.

APP/umr \395

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Exchange 2019 Market All From Government Best

Recent Stories

Road accident leaves three injured in Jhang

17 minutes ago

Equatorial Guinea May Reach Deals With Russia's Ga ..

47 minutes ago

Collision among motorbikes kills one, leaves four ..

1 hour ago

Maduro Says Venezuela to Sign Cooperation Agreemen ..

1 hour ago

Fear, uncertainty for migrants after S.Africa xeno ..

1 hour ago

Five things to know about Portugal

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.