Balochistan To Launch Livestock, Dairy Policy

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 05:39 PM

Balochistan to launch Livestock, Dairy Policy

Balochistan government has planned to launch Live Stock and Dairy Policy 2019 soon to cater the needs of cattle owners and boost the dairy sector of the province

The policy was being introduced for the first time following Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision to revive the live stock sector for improvising the living standard of rural areas' population besides reducing poverty.

The policy was being introduced for the first time following Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision to revive the live stock sector for improvising the living standard of rural areas' population besides reducing poverty.

Talking to APP, an official source on Tuesday said that the department would also organize a livestock expo soon in this regard.

He said the government has also allocated Rs 52 million to revamp and modernize cattle farming in the seven districts of the province.

To overcome the unemployment among the veterinarian and the provision of best treatment facilities to the animals, he said the department would generate 150 new jobs.

Moreover he said the government was planning for the establishment of 23 new civil veterinary dispensaries in the province.

A sum of Rs 10 million has been allocated to operationalise wool and research centre at Mastung and Rs 52 million has been allocated for the upgrading of seven dairy and poultry farming in the province, he maintained.

Similarly, Rs 250 million has been allocated for setting up ring centres for the animals in Killa Abdulla, Zhob, Tuftan and Gwadar for the current fiscal year 2019-20. Rs 100 million has been specified for the renovation of slaughter house situated on eastern bypass of Quetta.

The Balochistan government had allocated Rs 722 million for the development under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), he added.

The provincial government has also released a grant of Rs 4.027 billion for the annual expenditures of livestock and dairy development department, he informed.

Your Thoughts and Comments

