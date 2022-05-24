UrduPoint.com

Barcelona Recruits Sheep, Goats To Fight Wildfires

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Barcelona recruits sheep, goats to fight wildfires

It's a rustic scene -- sheep and goats graze placidly while a shepherd keeps watch. But this is Barcelona's biggest public park, not the countryside

Barcelona, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :It's a rustic scene -- sheep and goats graze placidly while a shepherd keeps watch. But this is Barcelona's biggest public park, not the countryside.

Since April, Barcelona city hall has employed 290 sheep and goats to munch undergrowth at the Collserola National Park on the outskirts of Spain's second-largest city.

The aim of the pilot scheme is to reduce the risk of wildfires by clearing vegetation in an environmentally friendly way. It also helps educate the Mediterranean port city's 1.6 million residents about the countryside.

"The biggest challenge is re-educating people about rural life," said Daniel Sanchez, one of the shepherds, as he took the animals out to graze.

The 36-year-old moved to Barcelona from Sant Llorenc Savall, a town some 50 kilometres (30 miles) further inland, to look after the herd. He sleeps in a shed in the park near the sheep and goats.

The 8,200-hectare (20,262-acre) park is 22 times bigger than New York's Central Park and eight times larger than the Bois de Boulogne in Paris.

Its viewing points offer sweeping vistas of Barcelona, and hiking trails make it popular with joggers, cyclists and people out for a walk.

"Every year it catches fire," said Sergi Dominguez, a 52-year-old maintenance worker who was in the park walking his dog.

Related Topics

Fire Paris Barcelona New York Spain April From Million

Recent Stories

NFTP Opens Admissions for Freelancers Nationwide

NFTP Opens Admissions for Freelancers Nationwide

13 minutes ago
 WTI crude futures settle modestly higher

WTI crude futures settle modestly higher

1 minute ago
 Employers' delegation from Pakistan to attend ILC ..

Employers' delegation from Pakistan to attend ILC in Geneva

1 minute ago
 June 10, last date for postal ballot for by-electi ..

June 10, last date for postal ballot for by-election in PK-7

1 minute ago
 Cosmetic shop gutted in sialkot

Cosmetic shop gutted in sialkot

1 minute ago
 Unfair trial of Yasin Malik in India, plot of judi ..

Unfair trial of Yasin Malik in India, plot of judicial murder

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.