Basmati rice valuing $109.438 mln exported in two months

(@FahadShabbir)

The exports of basmati rice from the country during the first two months of the current financial year witnessed about 27.63% growth as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The exports of basmati rice from the country during the first two months of the current financial year witnessed about 27.63% growth as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-August,2021 about 128,023 metric tons of basmati rice valuing $109.438 million exported as against the exports of 91,648 metric tons worth $85.743 million of the same period last year, according to the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, the country earned $280.247 million by exporting about 477,476 metric tons of rice during the period under review as compared to the exports of 433,178 metric tons valuing $247.949 million of the same period last year.

In the last two months, exports of rice including basmati and others grew by 13.03 % and 349,453 metric tons of rice other than basmati valuing $170.809 million were also exported.

During the period under review, fish and fish preparations valuing $24.949 million exported as compared to the exports of $40.892 million of the same period of last year.

It may be recalled here that food group exports from the country during the first two months of the current financial year increased by 23.81 % as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-August, 2021, different food commodities worth $661.746 million were exported as compared to the exports of $543.501 million of the same period last year, the data revealed.

On month on monthly basis, the exports of food commodities recorded about 48.09 % growth in August 2021 as compared to the exports of the same month of last year.

Different food products worth $325.750 million were exported in August 2021 as compared to the exports of $219.972 million of the same month of last year.