Beijing Residents Plant Over 930,000 Trees Since Spring

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 03:58 PM

Beijing residents plant over 930,000 trees since spring

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Since the beginning of spring, about 1.21 million residents in Beijing have planted more than 930,000 trees and cared for over 7.11 million trees as part of the city's voluntary tree-planting campaign, local authorities said.

This year, the capital plans to add about 10,667 hectares of forest and construct 400 hectares of urban green spaces, bringing the city's forest coverage rate to 44.6 percent, the urban green coverage rate to 49 percent, and the per capita area of parks and green spaces to 16.6 square meters.

At present, Beijing has 31 national-level and city-level forest parks.Beijing authorities have been stepping up efforts to "green" the city with forestation projects, with 54,867 hectares of forests planted in plain areas during the 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-2020).

More Stories From Agriculture

