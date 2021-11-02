Belgian red conference pear to debut in China at 4th CIIE

(@FahadShabbir)

After 10 years on the Chinese market and winning the hearts of countless consumers, the Belgian green conference pear is introducing a new family member to the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE): its red version

BRUSSELS, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :After 10 years on the Chinese market and winning the hearts of countless consumers, the Belgian green conference pear is introducing a new family member to the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE): its red version.

The red conference pear will make its debut at the CIIE in November, entering the Asian market for the first time.

Both the new festive red pear and the green conference pear were introduced to China by Dole and BFV (Belgian Fruit Valley). Over the past decade, green conference pears, with their sweet taste and rich flavor, have become a sought-after item among many Chinese consumers.

Data from Dole shows that since 2011, about 35,000 tons of Truval conference pears from BFV have been imported into the Chinese market.

"The red conference pear is the latest variety of conference pears we cultivated, and this year is the first season of its harvest," said Marc Evrard, commercial director of BFV.

The introduction of the new fruit to the Chinese market in its first year of life also shows BFV's confidence in this market.

According to Evrard, green conference pears have arrived in 35 cities in China over the past decade.

"Now we are the biggest exporter of Western-style pears in the Chinese market," Evrard said. BFV expects a 300 percent increase in sales of Belgian conference pears on the Chinese market over the next five years, he added.

As many multinational companies do with new products, BFV and Dole chose to debut the red conference pear at the 4th CIIE, a large-scale national expo with the theme of imports.

"We have brought Belgian green conference pears to the first three CIIEs, and they have been highly appreciated by many buyers," said Vivian Wang, brand director of Dole China.

Wang said that according to customs data in 2020, conference pears imported by Dole accounted for 44 percent of China's annual pear imports.

Evrard believes that red conference pears, with their more delicate fragrance and texture, will also gain popularity among Chinese consumers.

The 4th CIIE, to be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10, has an exhibition area of more than 360,000 square meters, and draws nearly 3,000 businesses from 127 countries and regions. For global producers and distributors, the expo is more than just a display platform.

"Dole has exhibited at the CIIE for three consecutive years, which has brought us a very fruitful harvest," Wang said.

Not only does Dole gain 10 million orders every year through the CIIE, she said, but the expo has also promoted the opening of customs and faster import admission for new products. This is highly beneficial for fruit enterprises.

"For example, last year Brazilian melons were approved by Chinese Customs for the first time, and we brought the first container of Brazilian melons to the CIIE. There was also the approval of the Philippine avocado, which allowed us to introduce avocados to the CIIE from our own farm for the first time," Wang said.

The first container of Belgian red conference pears has now arrived in Shanghai, with a series of tasting activities on the menu for Chinese consumers.

Evrard said that he is also looking forward to traveling to China again when the pandemic is over, and visiting the CIIE in person.

"We saw the CIIE as an excellent platform to showcase our product to the Chinese consumers. It also offers an excellent window on all the opportunities the world has to offer to China," Evrard said.