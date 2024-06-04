Best Kind Of Facilities To Be Ensured At Cattle Markets
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2024 | 11:19 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) The Rawalpindi District Administration would provide the best kind of facilities in all cattle markets being set up ahead of Eid Ul Azha.
According to a district administration spokesman, three cattle markets would be established in Rawalpindi Cantonment areas at Bhatta Chowk near Koh Noor Mill, Al-Haram City Mouza Misriot and Gulistan Colony near National Park Rawalpindi while a cattle market would be set up at Khayaban-e-Sir Syed in the limits of Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi.
Meanwhile, one cattle market would be established at Rawat, two in Taxila and one each in tehsil Kallar Syeda, Kahutta and Gujar Khan.
He informed that all civic bodies including RCB, MCR, WASA, RDA, RWMC, and others concerned would be responsible for the provision of facilities like water, toilets and cleanliness in their respective areas.
The Livestock and Health Authority would set up their camps for proper vaccination of animals and would also ensure that the faithful could buy hygienic animals.
In a meeting to review the arrangements, Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema said that checkpoints would be established at all entrances where livestock, veterinary doctors, revenue, police and civil defence personnel would be available to ensure the implementation of the standard operating procedures devised for Eid Cattle markets.
Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer of the District Health Authority Dr Ijaz Ahmad Khan told APP that to protect the people from Congo fever, an awareness campaign was being carried out on the instructions of the Punjab government.
He advised the people visiting the cattle markets to wear gloves, masks and other protective clothing while handling animals or their tissues, notably during slaughtering, butchering and culling procedures in slaughterhouses or at home.
Dr Ijaz advised the people to slaughter the animals during the daytime on the occasion of Eid Ul Azha and to avoid close physical contact with CCHF-infected people.
