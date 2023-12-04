Better care of mango trees can increase yield: DD Agriculture

Deputy Director of Agriculture Department (Extension) Qasur Muhammad Akram Tahir said on Monday that by taking better care of mango trees and plants, their production can be increased

Qasur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Deputy Director of Agriculture Department (Extension) Qasur Muhammad Akram Tahir said on Monday that by taking better care of mango trees and plants, their production can be increased.

Talking to APP, he said that if the plants can be protected from the attack of various harmful insects and diseases, a healthy crop of fruit can be obtained.

Expressing his views, he said that there is a huge demand for Pakistan's delicious and rich mangoes in countries all over the world, but due to the lack of proper facilities, large quantities of mangoes are wasted.

He instructed the gardeners to eliminate the unnecessary bore on the mango trees and the trees along with the roots up to the trunk in addition to timely fertilizing.

It is very important to protect mango trees from various diseases so that the good quality and supply are not affected, he added.

