Open Menu

Better Care Of Mango Trees Can Increase Yield: DD Agriculture

Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2023 | 07:31 PM

Better care of mango trees can increase yield: DD Agriculture

Deputy Director of Agriculture Department (Extension) Qasur Muhammad Akram Tahir said on Monday that by taking better care of mango trees and plants, their production can be increased

Qasur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Deputy Director of Agriculture Department (Extension) Qasur Muhammad Akram Tahir said on Monday that by taking better care of mango trees and plants, their production can be increased.

Talking to APP, he said that if the plants can be protected from the attack of various harmful insects and diseases, a healthy crop of fruit can be obtained.

Expressing his views, he said that there is a huge demand for Pakistan's delicious and rich mangoes in countries all over the world, but due to the lack of proper facilities, large quantities of mangoes are wasted.

He instructed the gardeners to eliminate the unnecessary bore on the mango trees and the trees along with the roots up to the trunk in addition to timely fertilizing.

It is very important to protect mango trees from various diseases so that the good quality and supply are not affected, he added.

APP/zaf/378

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack World Agriculture Mango All From

Recent Stories

Students paint endangered species of mountain ecos ..

Students paint endangered species of mountain ecosystems

3 minutes ago
 CCoE recognizes USKT for outstanding contributions

CCoE recognizes USKT for outstanding contributions

3 minutes ago
 Minister congratulates newly elected office bearer ..

Minister congratulates newly elected office bearers of Artist Action Foundation

3 minutes ago
 IHC seeks record pertaining to appointment of PIMS ..

IHC seeks record pertaining to appointment of PIMS' ED

3 minutes ago
 NAB chairman announces new policy to check housing ..

NAB chairman announces new policy to check housing schemes frauds

3 minutes ago
 KU hosts a day-long National Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) ..

KU hosts a day-long National Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference

20 minutes ago
Drug peddler held with narcotics

Drug peddler held with narcotics

20 minutes ago
 DISCOs, KE deliberately committed malpractices to ..

DISCOs, KE deliberately committed malpractices to coverup inefficiencies: NEPRA

16 minutes ago
 Governor inaugurates 'Ghazi Tandoor', a loaf to to ..

Governor inaugurates 'Ghazi Tandoor', a loaf to to be sold on Rs 2

20 minutes ago
 Sindh Caretaker Information, Minorities Affairs an ..

Sindh Caretaker Information, Minorities Affairs and Social Protection Minister M ..

20 minutes ago
 KU VC inaugurates IP Specialist Entrepreneurial La ..

KU VC inaugurates IP Specialist Entrepreneurial Lab

16 minutes ago
 Court to indict chairman PTI in cipher case

Court to indict chairman PTI in cipher case

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture