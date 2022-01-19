UrduPoint.com

Body Of Woman Found In Sugarcane Field

Published January 19, 2022

Body of woman found in sugarcane field

The police found body of a woman who was allegedly murdered and dumped in a sugarcane field in Uch Sharif area of Bahawalpur district

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that Uch Sharif police received information that body of a woman was found in a sugarcane field in Moza Ban Wala lying within jurisdiction of PS Uch Sharif.

A police team of PS Uch Sharif reached the scene and shifted the body to hospital morgue. The police said that the lady was murdered and later, her body was dumped in a sugarcane field.

The police have been making efforts to ascertain identification of the deceased.

Uch Sharif police have lodged case against unknown accused.

Further probe was underway.

