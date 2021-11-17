Brazil Seeks Larger Fertilizer Supplies From Russia Amid Possible Sanctions Against Minsk

Brazil wants to increase fertilizer supplies from Russia amid possible sanctions against Belarus, which accounts for almost 20% in the Brazilian fertilizer market, Brazilian Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, and Food Supply Tereza Cristina da Costa said on Wednesday

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Brazil wants to increase fertilizer supplies from Russia amid possible sanctions against Belarus, which accounts for almost 20% in the Brazilian fertilizer market, Brazilian Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, and Food Supply Tereza Cristina da Costa said on Wednesday.

The minister expressed concerns about a possible rise in prices or interruptions in fertilizers supplies from Belarus in case the United States and the European Union impose sanctions against Minsk due to the migration crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border. According to Tereza Cristina, such increase will accelerate already high food inflation in Brazil.

"We spoke with Belarus ... We are going to Russia to see if we can manage to achieve a larger supply than we have today, in case it becomes necessary to compensate (supplies)," the minister said in an interview with Estado de São Paulo.

The visit to Moscow is expected to take place in the coming days.

On Monday, the US State Department spokesman Ned price said that Washington, together with the European Union, was preparing a new package of sanctions targeting the Belarusian regime due to the tense migration situation on the Belarusian-Polish border.