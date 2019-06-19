Breach in canal damages crops

(@imziishan)

Fields sprawling on several acres were inundated due to breach caused in a canal in Basti Malook area here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Fields sprawling on several acres were inundated due to breach caused in a canal in Basti Malook area here on Wednesday.

According to local farmers, a canal breach at Pul Dawa (Basti Malook) area caused huge loss to growers as it damaged standing crops on several acres land.

Local farmers--Akram, Rehan, Sajid, and others expressed concern over the damage. They appealed for plugging the breach as early as possible.

Meanwhile, Irrigation department sources informed that teams had been sent for mending the breach.They claimed that the breach would be plugged very soon.