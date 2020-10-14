BTAP brings 800 hectares land under plantation at Ghari Chandan

Billion Trees Afforestation Project (BTAP), a flagship project of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Government has brought about 800 hectares land in Ghari Chandan Peshawar under forestry cove

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Billion Trees Afforestation Project (BTAP), a flagship project of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Government has brought about 800 hectares land in Ghari Chandan Peshawar under forestry cover.

Called as Changa Manga of Peshawar, Ghari Chandan is the first man made forest in Khyber Pakthunkhwa where about 800 hectares land was brought under plantation during 2014-17, a senior official of Forest Department told APP on Wednesday.

It is located around 12 kilometers south of Peshawar City, which is now ideally suited for ecotourism after massive plantation were carried out here under first phase of BTAP, he said.

"Garhi Chandan forest is bigger than Changa Manga. It is currently full of nests of native and migratory birds besides serving as habitat for wildlife," the official said. Trees achieved 25-35 feet height at Ghari Chandan and become a great source for wildlife besides making positive effects on environment, combating pollution and increasing frequency of the migratory birds.

Ghari Chandan is one of 10 new small and big jungles raised in the province under BTAP, had created breeding grounds for native and exotic wild species and migratory birds including falcons, bears, houbara, cranes, leopard, ducks, monkeys, foxes, wolves, jackals, pheasants and national bird chakor to thrive.

It made positive impact on non timber forests produce (NTFP) including honey, furniture, medicinal plants and ecotourism sectors in the province.

Practical work on Ghari Chandan was started after PTI government implemented Green Growth Initiative (GGI) focusing on six main sectors including forestry, protected areas and national parks, clean energy, climate resilience, water, sanitation and waste management.

Capitalizing on GGI, the previous PTI Government had launched the country's first ever 'BTAP' in November 2014 under which a record 1.20 billion plants including 600 million on 306,983 hectares through forest enclosures, 200 million on 263,213 hectares manmade and 200 million through farm forestry were planted during 2014-17 in the province.

BTAP is the 4th biggest project in green sector worldwide after China, India, and Ethiopia and first in Pakistan. It has increased KP's forest covered area to record 26.6pc in 2017 from 20.3pc in 2013, registering 6.3 percent increase and efforts is underway to enhance it up to 30pc by 2023 after bringing its vast land of merged areas (Erstwhile Fata) under afforestation cover. As result of BTAP, KP has exceeded 25pc forest cover as per international standard, he concluded.