The total covered forest areas have been increased to record 27 percent in Khyber Pakthunkhwa due to massive plantation during last seven years under PTI Government's flagship billion trees afforestation project (BTAP) underway to counter climate change and environmental challenges

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The total covered forest areas have been increased to record 27 percent in Khyber Pakthunkhwa due to massive plantation during last seven years under PTI Government's flagship billion trees afforestation project (BTAP) underway to counter climate change and environmental challenges.

Muhammad Raees Khan, Project Director (PD), 10 billion trees afforestation project (BTAP) told APP on Wednesday that 27 percent areas of KP was now under forest cover against 20percent recorded in 2013, showing a record seven percent increase during last seven years courtesy to BTAP. He said as per international practice 25 percent areas should be under forestry cover and KP was the first province to surpass the said target.

He said over 1.2 billion plants were raised in the first phase of BTAP (2013-17) and 196 million saplings were planted under 10 BTAP during last two years in KP.

Raees Khan said the project had been extended to merged areas to bring its vast unutilized land under forests cover.

He said land for massive plantation were identified in all seven tribal districts where man made plantation and afforestation through forest enclosures in hilly and inaccessible areas would be made to achieve the set target of additional one billion trees plantation under 10 BTAP underway across the country including KP.

Raees Khan said inspire of COVID-19, monitoring of BTAP's plants were underway and an inclusive mechanism were put in place for monitoring of all plants across the province including merged tribal districts.

He said honey sector has achieved upward growth due to significant increase of bees' flora plants courtesy to BTAP and his department would take a lead role in implementation of PM's billion trees honey programme in KP.

Raees Khan said BTAP's had made positive impact on pharmaceutical industries due to an increase of medicinal plants besides broaden wildlife habitats that enhanced frequency of migratory birds in addition to increase population of native birds and wildlife.