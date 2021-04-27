UrduPoint.com
Bumper Wheat Production Expected This Year : SAPM

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 02:09 PM

Bumper wheat production expected this year : SAPM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Jamshed Iqbal Cheema on Tuesday said that bumper wheat production was expected in the country this year.

In a statement issued here, he said historical reforms in agriculture sector being introduced in the country for the first time would bring revolution in the entire agricultural sector.

He said issuance of Kisan Cards is one of the remarkable steps taken by the present leadership for prevention of corruption at all levels.

SAPM Jamshed Iqbal Cheema said that the past governments ignored the agriculture sector and played with the future of the nation.

He said linking agriculture with China�Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was important development for this sector.

He said with the help of China, there will be a revolution in the agricultural sector.

He said the government was focusing on research and modern technology for the uplift of the agriculture sector.

