Businessman registers concern over agricultural decline

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Secretary General ( Federal ) of the Businessmen Panel for Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce , Ahmad Jawad has registered his deep concern over decline in agricultural productivity of the country.

Talking to APP here Tuesday, he said year 2019 remained a tough period for farmers of the country and the provincial governments must accept their responsibility towards the scenario.

"Absence of agriculture policy, lack of planning and non existence of will at the provincial levels are the factors that could be attributed to the situation," said Ahmad Jawad.

He lamented that the provincial authorities with little interest towards the sector were witnessed to have placed it in the hands of inexperienced people.

"This is an approach that has been adopted since long but particularly after 18th amendment in the constitution," said FPCCI official.

In reply to a question, he agreed that better water availability did lend much-needed support to the agriculture sector.

"Steady increase in fertilizer prices, impact of climate change and locust attack that have played havoc are but the facts that already have and can be further neutralize chances of any improvement in the agriculture sector," elaborated the person who once headed the fruit, vegetable and horticulture committee of FPCCI.

To another query, he acknowledged that the agriculture sector of the country is exposed to a difficult phase for past 19 years with all possibilities that the downward trend may persist in 2020 too.

"The cited factors are set to turn the doubt into a major worry," Ahmad Jawad commented.

Mentioning that rise in the price of urea and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP), world's most widely used phosphorus fertilizer, by no less than 25% has badly hit agricultural (crops) output, he said this continues to discourage farmers from using good quantity of needed fertilizer.

Country's annual requirement, he said stands at around 150 million bags of urea and 130 million bags of DAP.

About its impact on production of major crops of Kharif (summer) season for 2019, he said production of cotton, sugarcane, paddy and maize has dropped by 30% as compared to corresponding period in 2018.

Production of food crops, including wheat, rice, maize, sorghum and millet, were said to had declined by 10-20%. In context of climate change, the FPCCI member said it has badly hurt two major summer crops (cotton and paddy).

Mentioning that torrential rains, just before the first round of cotton picking, hit the standing crop during September this year, Ahmad Jawad mentioned that previously farmers could make three to five cotton pickings in one season.

"However, rains in the range of 11 to 15 inches in a 40 to 45-day period in some districts damaged a significant portion of the crop," he said further referring to implications of high temperature in the cotton-growing areas in Punjab.

"This also did not let farmers harvest a good crop leading towards failure to achieve the cotton output target for the season," he said.

Surge in temperature has also widely impacted the maize crop in Punjab, he said mentioning that sugarcane crop has but managed to perform better this year. I"Torrential rains have also positively impacted the sugarcane output in Sindh as the crop is rain-resilient (all over the world)," said Ahmad Jawad.