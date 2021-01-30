Butcher fined, unhygienic meat disposed off

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Livestock department recovered over two mounds unhygienic meat and imposed fine on the butcher during a raid conducted here on Saturday.

A team of livestock department led by Incharge Slaughter House Dr Adnan conducted raid at an illegal slaughter house situated at Jhang road.

The team recovered over two mounds unhygienic meat from the illegal slaughter house and imposed fine over Rs 10,000 on the butcher Muhammad Akram.

Later, the team disposed off the meat and warned butcher to avoid selling unhygienic meat otherwise strict legal action would be taken against him.