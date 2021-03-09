UrduPoint.com
Call For Providing Loans To Cattle Breeders On Easy Terms

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 03:13 PM

Chief Operating Officer of Dairy Vision Rana Muhammed Tuqeer called for providing loans to cattle breeders on easy terms and conditions

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Operating Officer of Dairy Vision Rana Muhammed Tuqeer called for providing loans to cattle breeders on easy terms and conditions.

While talking to delegation here, he hailed the role of private sectors for caring and breeding cattle to scale up their profits.

He said it was misconception that Pakistani breeds could not yield enough milk.

When we have properly fed our Sahiwal breeds, they have given even up to 20 litres of milk at cattle exhibitions, he said, adding it showed that the potential existed in local breeds.

Animal Health Company offering a wide range of animal nutrition portfolio.

They are offering cost effective nutritional solutions for dairy farms to increase productivity at lesser costs with improved efficiency.

