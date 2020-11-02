UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cambodia's Rice Export Up 17 Pct In 10 Months, China Remains Top Market

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 02:10 PM

Cambodia's rice export up 17 pct in 10 months, China remains top market

Cambodia exported 536,305 metric tons of milled rice in the first 10 months of 2020, up 17 percent over the same period last year, Agriculture Minister Veng Sakhon told Xinhua on Monday

PHNOM PENH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Cambodia exported 536,305 metric tons of milled rice in the first 10 months of 2020, up 17 percent over the same period last year, Agriculture Minister Veng Sakhon told Xinhua on Monday.

China remained the top buyer, he said, adding that the kingdom shipped 194,451 tons of milled rice to China during the January-October period this year, up 5 percent over the same period last year, and China accounted for 36 percent of the country's total rice export.

The country also exported 174,391 tons to the European market during the period, up 12 percent, he said, adding that European market represented 32.5 percent of the kingdom's total rice export.

"Overall, our rice exports to all destinations during the first 10 months of this year were on the rise," the minister said, adding that the Southeast Asian nation has sold rice to 60 countries and regions.

Lun Yeng, secretary general of the Cambodia Rice Federation, told Xinhua that China is a huge market for Cambodian rice and the kingdom is expected to export around 250,000 tons to China by the end of this year.

Ngin Chhay, director general of agriculture at the Ministry of Agriculture, said recently that the COVID-19 pandemic had driven high demand for Cambodian rice, projecting that the country's rice export to the international market is expected to reach 800,000 tons in 2020.

Related Topics

Exports China Agriculture Same Cambodia 2020 Market All Top Asia

Recent Stories

Britain's Prince William caught Covid in April: me ..

6 minutes ago

Traveling to holy destinations economical due to l ..

6 minutes ago

New York City is world's 2nd best city: consultanc ..

6 minutes ago

31 minutes ago

1,123 new Coronavirus cases reported; 12 deaths in ..

6 minutes ago

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 8,229,313

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.