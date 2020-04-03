UrduPoint.com
Campaign Against Locusts Showing Good Results: Secretary Agri

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 06:43 PM

Punjab Secretary agriculture Wasif Khursheed on Friday said that ongoing campaign against locusts was showing good results and would continue till the threat was eliminated

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Secretary agriculture Wasif Khursheed on Friday said that ongoing campaign against locusts was showing good results and would continue till the threat was eliminated.

During a visit to Mankera tehsil of diatrict Bakhar to monitor anti-locust operations, he said that surveillance teams of agriculture department were busy in tackling the locust threat and their efforts were bearing fruit, said an official release issues here.

He added that 90 per cent affected area of tahsil 18-Hazari has been cleared of locusts.

Secretary agriculture, however, stressed that surveillance teams should also pay attention to eliminating eggs and pupae of locusts and should speed up efforts to make it happen.

Director General agriculture extension Dr Anjum Ali, deputy commissioner Bakhar Asif Ali Farrukh, DC Jhang Tahir Ali Wattu and agriculture officials accompanied him on the occasion.

