Cannabis Cultivation Destroyed In Different Areas
Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2024 | 08:07 PM
Assistant Commissioner (AC) Pashin Zaheer Ahmad Zahri took action against narcotics and conducted a raid on the land of Abdul Fateh Al-Kuzai in Surkhab, Afghan refugee camp area of Pashin on Thursday
According to detail, Frontier Corps (FC), Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Levies, Customs and Excise Department personnel participated in the operation. Grand operation was conducted in different areas where cannabis cultivation was destroyed.
ANF officers seized the goods and registered a case against Abdul Fateh Al-Kuzai.
