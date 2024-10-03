Cannabis cultivation destroyed in different areas

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Pashin Zaheer Ahmad Zahri took action against narcotics and conducted a raid on the land of Abdul Fateh Al-Kuzai in Surkhab, Afghan refugee camp area of Pashin on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Pashin Zaheer Ahmad Zahri took action against narcotics and conducted a raid on the land of Abdul Fateh Al-Kuzai in Surkhab, Afghan refugee camp area of Pashin on Thursday.

According to detail, Frontier Corps (FC), Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Levies, Customs and Excise Department personnel participated in the operation. Grand operation was conducted in different areas where cannabis cultivation was destroyed.

ANF officers seized the goods and registered a case against Abdul Fateh Al-Kuzai.