Canola cultivation should be started immediately

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The agriculture experts advised growers to start cultivation of canola immediately and complete it by October 31 to get a maximum yield.

According to a spokesman of the Agriculture (Extension) Department, farmers should use approved varieties of canola for cultivation, including Rainbow, Biola-401, Biola-43, Abaseen, Bulbal, Canola Raya, Pacola, etc.

More information and guidance in this regard could be obtained from agricultureexperts by visiting the agriculture department, he added.