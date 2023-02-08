Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi constitutes task force for agriculture

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :On the directive of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, a task force for agriculture has been formed that would come up with viable suggestions for increasing agricultural productivity and ensuring easy market access for agri commodities.

The Caretaker CM would chair the task force while the provincial industries minister, chief secretary, chairman P&D, departmental secretaries of agriculture, irrigation, and livestock and dairy development, heads of relevant research institutes, APTMA (All Pakistan Textile Mills Association) Group Leader Gohar Ijaz, Syed Yawar Ali, Zaka Ashraf and Fawad Mukhtar would be members of the task force.

The Caretaker CM said that the task force would devise a workable plan to increase agricultural production by consulting stakeholders. Facilitating market access for agricultural commodities and promotion of agricultural research would be encouraged by the government, he said and added that the government would follow the task force recommendations to solve the problems of farmers and to ensure better compensation for their crops. He concluded that timely decisions would be taken based on the task force's recommendations to ensure agricultural growth.