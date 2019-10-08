Carrot cultivation be complete this month: agri experts

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) -:Agriculture experts have advised growers to complete cultivation of carrot by October 20 to get bumper yield.

A spokesman of Agriculture (Extension) department told APP here that carrot is widely consumed in Pakistan and it is a rich source of several vitamins and minerals.